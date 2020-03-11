Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter.

SAMG stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $160.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 410,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 38,126 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 579,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

