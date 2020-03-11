Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Quebecor’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Cormark issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quebecor in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

In other Quebecor news, Director Jean-François Pruneau sold 53,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.10, for a total transaction of C$1,757,716.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 447,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,813,145. Also, Director Marc Tremblay sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.85, for a total transaction of C$156,018.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,134,004.62.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.