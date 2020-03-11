Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Simon Property Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Simon Property Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.31.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $111.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $102.78 and a twelve month high of $186.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

