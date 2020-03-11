Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 11th (CR, CVSI, CYOU, DRTT, DZSI, EDRY, EGAN, EQ, ERYP, GNMK)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 11th:

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price trimmed by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$0.85 to C$0.75.

Get Crew Energy Inc alerts:

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Changyou.com Limited is a developer and operator of online games in China. It engages in the development, operation, and licensing of massively multi-player online role-playing games, which are interactive online games that are played simultaneously by various game players. The company currently operates two multi-player online role-playing games (MMORPGs), including the in-house developed Tian Long Ba Bu and the licensed Blade Online. Changyou.com has three MMORPGs in the pipeline, which include the Duke of Mount Deer, Immortal Faith, and the Legend of the Ancient World. Based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China, Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc. “

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is an interior construction company. It uses ICE(R) software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides broad-based network access solutions. The company provides solutions which consist of broadband access, ethernet switching, mobile backhaul, passive optical LAN and software defined networks. Its trademarks consist of DASAN Zhone Solutions and the DASAN Zhone Solutions logo. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Zhone Technologies, Inc., is headquartered in Oakland, California. “

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering. The firm currently has a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) had its price target cut by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$4.50.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.