Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $960,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post $960,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $900,000.00 and the highest is $1.02 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $145.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 99.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $260.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $289.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $182.28 million, with estimates ranging from $98.82 million to $282.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.94% and a negative net margin of 65.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9819999999.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.24) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESPR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.73.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,365,402. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,747,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,294,453.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

