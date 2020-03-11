EURBASE (EBASE) Market Cap Reaches $2.85 Million

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. One EURBASE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00012524 BTC on popular exchanges. EURBASE has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $2,623.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EURBASE has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00036494 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00398133 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011722 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012591 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001928 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EBASE is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,882,211 tokens. The official website for EURBASE is eurbase.com. The official message board for EURBASE is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c.

EURBASE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EURBASE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EURBASE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

