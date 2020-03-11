Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,855 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.29% of Everi worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Everi by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,237,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,772,000 after acquiring an additional 233,980 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Everi by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,810,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,321,000 after acquiring an additional 621,608 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Everi by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,749,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 294,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Everi by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,998,000 after acquiring an additional 64,695 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Everi by 474.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 949,788 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVRI. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $615.60 million, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. Everi Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. Everi had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

