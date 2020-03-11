Everipedia Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $701,435.00 (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $9.30 million and $701,435.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, DragonEX, OTCBTC and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.79 or 0.02401831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00205829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00046408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00117437 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,008,911,805 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,527,328,780 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Upbit, Bancor Network and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.