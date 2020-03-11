Evermay Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,632 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.6% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,333,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $438,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $160.92 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $110.98 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $1,228.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

