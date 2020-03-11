Express (NYSE:EXPR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $606.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Express updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -0.22–0.18 EPS and its Q1 guidance to ($0.22)-($0.18) EPS.

NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. 4,848,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $162.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.07. Express has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Express from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

