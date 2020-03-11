Extremely Critical Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Share Price

News coverage about ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SASOF) has been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ZOZO earned a media sentiment score of -4.41 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZOZO to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SASOF opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95. ZOZO has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

About ZOZO

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

