Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -3.78

Media stories about Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Exxon Mobil earned a daily sentiment score of -3.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Exxon Mobil’s analysis:

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from to in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

XOM traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.98. 51,981,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,142,746. The company has a market cap of $201.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.79. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.