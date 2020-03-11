FABRK (FAB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.43 Million

FABRK (CURRENCY:FAB) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. FABRK has a market capitalization of $34.04 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of FABRK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FABRK token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb and Bithumb Global. In the last seven days, FABRK has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005007 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000075 BTC.

FABRK Profile

FAB is a token. FABRK’s total supply is 55,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,794,443,397 tokens. FABRK’s official message board is medium.com/@fabrknetwork. FABRK’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for FABRK is www.fabrk.io.

Buying and Selling FABRK

FABRK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FABRK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FABRK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FABRK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

