Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells $16,951.72 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total transaction of $16,951.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,035.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $19,041.10.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $19,610.49.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $55,897.24.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total transaction of $51,721.80.

FB stock traded down $7.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.21. The stock had a trading volume of 20,368,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,872,924. The firm has a market cap of $485.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

