Fanhua (FANH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect Fanhua to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $35.55.

Several research firms have commented on FANH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanhua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

