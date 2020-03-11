Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 2,262 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $119.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.51. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.51 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The company has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UTX shares. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.