Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 2,770 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $165.84 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $145.21 and a twelve month high of $192.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.74.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

