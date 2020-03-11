Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 1,097 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $143.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $134.99 and a 12 month high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

