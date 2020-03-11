Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.87 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,268 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,242,000 after purchasing an additional 401,834 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,144,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,293,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,333,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,750,000 after purchasing an additional 112,007 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $108.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

