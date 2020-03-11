Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.60 Million Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,045 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.50% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 161,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.