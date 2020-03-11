Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,791 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.13. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

