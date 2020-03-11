Financial Comparison: Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) & Inventergy Global (NASDAQ:INVT)

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) and Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Inventergy Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Communications $1.34 billion 0.33 -$20.38 million ($0.05) -121.80 Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Inventergy Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Consolidated Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Consolidated Communications has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inventergy Global has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Inventergy Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Inventergy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Communications -1.53% -1.25% -0.13% Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Consolidated Communications and Inventergy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Communications 1 1 1 0 2.00 Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Consolidated Communications presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential downside of 5.58%. Given Consolidated Communications’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Consolidated Communications is more favorable than Inventergy Global.

Summary

Inventergy Global beats Consolidated Communications on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions. The company also provides voice services that include local phone and long-distance service packages for business customers; and sells business equipment and provides related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services, as well as rents customer premises equipment. In addition, it offers video services, which consist of high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; other in-demand streaming content; and network access services, including interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access. Further, the company engages in telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support services, and other miscellaneous activities. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 902 thousand voice connections, 779 thousand data connections, and 93 thousand video connections. The company serves customers in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

Inventergy Global Company Profile

Inventergy Global, Inc., an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments. Inventergy Global, Inc. is headquartered in Campbell, California.

