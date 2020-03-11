Financial Contrast: Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) versus TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV)

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) and TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neon Therapeutics and TrovaGene’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$79.78 million ($2.86) -0.58 TrovaGene $250,000.00 49.82 -$16.41 million ($2.80) -0.44

TrovaGene has higher revenue and earnings than Neon Therapeutics. Neon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrovaGene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Neon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrovaGene has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Neon Therapeutics and TrovaGene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics N/A -145.69% -110.26% TrovaGene -3,688.31% -202.00% -122.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Neon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of TrovaGene shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Neon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of TrovaGene shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Neon Therapeutics and TrovaGene, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics 0 4 2 0 2.33 TrovaGene 0 0 2 0 3.00

Neon Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $10.24, suggesting a potential upside of 512.93%. TrovaGene has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,088.52%. Given TrovaGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TrovaGene is more favorable than Neon Therapeutics.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc., a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor. The PCM-075 is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. The PCM-075 is also in preclinical studies with approximately 10 chemotherapeutic and target agents used in hematologic and solid tumor cancers, including Zytiga (abiraterone acetate); Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) in AML, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other hematologic and solid tumor cancers. Trovagene, Inc. primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

