First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,692 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.31% of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.70.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $353,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 272,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,640,073.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,652,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,583 in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

