First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Position Raised by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 542,530 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 83,800 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of First Solar worth $30,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 15.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 11.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First Solar by 25.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,218 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 38,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $482,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,151.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,196,163.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,437,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,310 shares of company stock worth $2,099,959 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSLR. Raymond James upgraded First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $69.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. First Solar’s revenue was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

