First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after buying an additional 31,033 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 436,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after purchasing an additional 176,243 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 269,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $48.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.