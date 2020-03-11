Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.86-5.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.312-15.601 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.29 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.82.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $107.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,355,670. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

