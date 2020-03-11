Five Below (FIVE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect Five Below to post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Below stock opened at $97.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $89.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

