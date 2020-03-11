Flash (FLASH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $75.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Flash has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $75.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flash has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flash coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.08 or 0.02421838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00207435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00047266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00118319 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012733 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

