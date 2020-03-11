FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,129,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra increased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.90.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total value of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FLT opened at $237.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.57. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

