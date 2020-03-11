Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) CFO Buys $14,814.00 in Stock

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) CFO Susan Cullen acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $14,814.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,588.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Susan Cullen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Susan Cullen acquired 400 shares of Flushing Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $7,684.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.54. 153,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.81. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $23.23.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.22 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 60,156 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 7,626.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 112,411 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 1,418.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

