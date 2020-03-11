Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,009 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.11% of A. O. Smith worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 270.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

NYSE:AOS opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48. A. O. Smith Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.