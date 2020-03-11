Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report $2.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the lowest is $2.05 billion. Foot Locker also posted sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $8.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $8.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

FL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Foot Locker by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

FL stock opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.01. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

