B. Riley Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forum Energy Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

Shares of FET stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.44.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 59.28%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 9,463.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after buying an additional 5,730,856 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 672,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 29,085 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 293,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

