Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Franco Nevada in a research note issued on Monday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. TD Securities cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $108.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.27.

Shares of FNV opened at $108.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.35. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $122.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 101.96, a PEG ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franco Nevada by 125.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

