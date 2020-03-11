Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,539,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,118 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.82% of Old Republic International worth $123,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 541.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Peter Mcnitt purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Reed purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Insiders bought a total of 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $256,424 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of ORI opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

