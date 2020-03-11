Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 139,082 Shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,096,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 139,082 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.26% of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De worth $115,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,169,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,034,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,797,000 after buying an additional 414,950 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,810,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 48.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:BSMX opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.