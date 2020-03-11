Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 20,317 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,022,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,317 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of U.S. Bancorp worth $119,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,393.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 132.5% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 23,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,574 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $367,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 189,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 40,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.88 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.30.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

