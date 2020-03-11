Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 26,772 Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,772 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.48% of Regal Beloit worth $122,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,170,000 after purchasing an additional 69,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,442,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,105,000 after purchasing an additional 60,590 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 12.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 682,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 74,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 658,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 306,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,246,000 after purchasing an additional 40,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Regal Beloit from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $90.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.38%. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

