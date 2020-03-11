Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 119.91% from the company’s previous close.

FRU has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Freehold Royalties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Freehold Royalties from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$4.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$4.18 and a one year high of C$9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.86 million and a PE ratio of -100.47.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

