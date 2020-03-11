FY2019 EPS Estimates for TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) Reduced by National Bank Financial

TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of TMAC Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Under Wgt” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMAC Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get TMAC Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on TMR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$7.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TMAC Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.86.

TMAC Resources stock opened at C$0.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $111.37 million and a P/E ratio of 32.00. TMAC Resources has a one year low of C$0.76 and a one year high of C$6.95.

About TMAC Resources

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for TMAC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMAC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.