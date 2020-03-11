Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.50.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from to and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of IT opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Gartner has a 12-month low of $107.41 and a 12-month high of $171.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,636,063.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,563,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,496,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,864,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Gartner by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

