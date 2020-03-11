Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25,635.00

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $25,635.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gene Source Code Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.79 or 0.02401831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00205829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00046408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00117437 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Profile

Gene Source Code Chain launched on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1.

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gene Source Code Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gene Source Code Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.