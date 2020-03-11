General Mills (GIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. General Mills has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.32-3.38 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. General Mills’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect General Mills to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GIS opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.74.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

