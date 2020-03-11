General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,072 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 127,511 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 873 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. General Motors’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on General Motors from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

