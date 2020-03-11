Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $687.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to announce sales of $687.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $689.00 million and the lowest is $686.50 million. Genesco posted sales of $675.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genesco.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GCO. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CL King raised shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Genesco stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. Genesco has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The company has a market capitalization of $428.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $161,505.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,560.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,152,000 after purchasing an additional 414,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genesco by 504.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 323,481 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Genesco by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,792,000 after purchasing an additional 189,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Genesco by 501.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 218,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 181,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $7,740,000.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

