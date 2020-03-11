Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 3,801 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,913 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $160.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.01 and its 200-day moving average is $153.11. The stock has a market cap of $1,228.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $110.98 and a 52-week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

