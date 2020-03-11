GlobalBoost-Y Hits Market Cap of $105,008.85 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $105,008.85 and approximately $6.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,846.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.43 or 0.02516229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.64 or 0.03372898 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00617120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00695605 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00084767 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027609 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00512569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

