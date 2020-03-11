Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Globe Life worth $10,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $505,144,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,453,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 919,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after acquiring an additional 30,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,918,000 after acquiring an additional 324,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $547,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,948,103. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Shares of GL opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

