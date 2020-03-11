Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Stock Holdings Cut by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,905 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $10,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,622,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,809,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

GSEW stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.06.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.